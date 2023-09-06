Janet Jackson: Responds To Accusations She Shaded Nicki Minaj

Janet Jackson faced criticism from Nicki Minaj’s fans, The Barbz, after sharing a harmless photo on social media.
On Tuesday (September 5), the R&B icon shared a throwback photo of herself in a white coat and a gif of Marsai Martin from Black-ish putting on shades. She captioned the post: “#fashhhionn”
Some users thought the post attacked Nicki Minaj. The artist had revealed an album cover for her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album where Minaj wears a white jacket in the image.
Jackson responded to the criticism, writing, “It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another.” She also liked Minaj’s post of the
album cover featuring the white coat.
Which fanbase do you think is the most overreactive?
