100.3
Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Janet Jackson: Responds To Accusations She Shaded Nicki Minaj

Janet Jackson: Responds To Accusations She Shaded Nicki Minaj

Published on September 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Janet Jackson faced criticism from Nicki Minaj’s fans, The Barbz, after sharing a harmless photo on social media.

On Tuesday (September 5), the R&B icon shared a throwback photo of herself in a white coat and a gif of Marsai Martin from Black-ish putting on shades. She captioned the post: “#fashhhionn”

Some users thought the post attacked Nicki Minaj. The artist had revealed an album cover for her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album where Minaj wears a white jacket in the image.

Jackson responded to the criticism, writing, “It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another.” She also liked Minaj’s post of the

album cover featuring the white coat.

Which fanbase do you think is the most overreactive?

 

RELATED TAGS

accusations janet jackson responds She TO

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close