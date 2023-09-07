100.3
Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Tom Brady: Joins A New Team!!!

Tom Brady: Joins A New Team!!!

Published on September 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tom Brady Joins Delta As ‘Strategic Adviser’

Tom Brady has a new gig with Delta Airlines.

The retired superstar has joined Delta as a brand advocate and ‘strategic adviser’.

The airline says Brady will bring his “expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance” to the airline’s 90,000 employees.

Brady said he was “grateful to be joining the Delta family” and mentioned that his mother worked as a flight attendant when he was growing up.

  • How much ‘strategic advising’ do you think Brady will actually do at his new job?
  • Will Brady try to un-retire this season?

RELATED TAGS

fasho celebrity news Tom Brady

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close