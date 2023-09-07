Tom Brady: Joins A New Team!!!

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tom Brady Joins Delta As ‘Strategic Adviser’

Tom Brady has a new gig with Delta Airlines.

The retired superstar has joined Delta as a brand advocate and ‘strategic adviser’.

The airline says Brady will bring his “expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance” to the airline’s 90,000 employees.

Brady said he was “grateful to be joining the Delta family” and mentioned that his mother worked as a flight attendant when he was growing up.