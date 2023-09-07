Tom Brady: Joins A New Team!!!

Tom Brady Joins Delta As ‘Strategic Adviser’
Tom Brady has a new gig with Delta Airlines.
The retired superstar has joined Delta as a brand advocate and ‘strategic adviser’.
The airline says Brady will bring his “expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance” to the airline’s 90,000 employees.
Brady said he was “grateful to be joining the Delta family” and mentioned that his mother worked as a flight attendant when he was growing up.
- How much ‘strategic advising’ do you think Brady will actually do at his new job?
- Will Brady try to un-retire this season?
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
FANTASIA & JOE Winning Weekend
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus