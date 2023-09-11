100.3
Lionel Richie: Upset With Diana Ross Over Beyonce Birthday Song

Published on September 11, 2023

Lionel Richie Upset That Diana Ross Chose To Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Beyoncé Instead Of Joining Him To Sing ‘Endless Love’

Lionel Richie has been touring for much of the summer.

During his San Francisco show on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Chase Center, while performing his dozens of hit songs, one song came up and it got

real, “Endless Love.”

Richie and Diana Ross recorded the song in 1981, and it was used on the soundtrack for Franco Zeffirelli film of the same name. The track was the

second biggest-selling song on Billboard’s singles chart for the year.

And according to a playful rant during his show, Ross refuses to perform it with him. Richie told the crowd, “[For] 37 years, Diana said ‘No [to

singing the song].’ What made you think tonight she was going to show up? She ain’t coming.”

“She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé,” he joked, before adding, “Pissed me off.”

  • Why do you think that Ross refused to sing the duet live?

 

