100.3
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Lose To The Browns

Cincinnati: Bengals Lose To The Browns

Published on September 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals take an L to the Cleveland Browns 24 to 3.

Money Man Joe Burrow didn’t have a good game.

The rain could have been a factor.

The Browns held Burrow to a career-worst 82 yards passing (14 of 31) as Cleveland’s rebuilt defensive line pressured him all day.

 

RELATED TAGS

Bengals browns cincinnati donjuanfasho fasho celebrity news Lose The TO

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close