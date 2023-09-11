Rich Paul: Panics Over Adele’s Dream Of Having A Baby

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Panics Over Singer’s Dream Of Having A Baby

Adele’s busy schedule worries Rich Paul as an insider says the couple is making baby plans.

The Rolling in the Deep singer fell backstage due to sciatica during her Las Vegas residency, adding to Paul’s worries. Adele and Paul want to expand their family, according to Closer Magazine.

The insider says Paul doesn’t think it’s a good idea for Adele to get pregnant during her residency, especially after her injury. Adele agreed to rest after the residency ends, but it has been extended.

Paul has told Adele that her health comes first and that money is the least of her problems. According to the source, Paul says Adele should even consider bed rest. “But it’s a concern that she’s dealing with this condition since it would be a nightmare scenario to cope with during a pregnancy,” said the source.