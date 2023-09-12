Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The police are investigating a shooting that took place in Clifton.

A man was shot on Straight Street around 5 a.m. this morning.

The victim was shot in one of his ankles and his injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to District 5 police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the suspects fled on Straight Street in a red Ford Festiva.

Cincinnati police blocked off University Court at Straight Street but have since cleared the scene.