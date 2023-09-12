100.3
Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton

Cincinnati: Man Shot In Clifton

Published on September 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The police are investigating a shooting that took place in Clifton.

A man was shot on Straight Street around 5 a.m. this morning.

Via Fox19

The victim was shot in one of his ankles and his injury appears to be non-life threatening, according to District 5 police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the suspects fled on Straight Street in a red Ford Festiva.

Cincinnati police blocked off University Court at Straight Street but have since cleared the scene.

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati clifton Shooting

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close