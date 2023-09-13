Common: Teases A New Album

New music from Common is coming soon.
The Chicago rapper revealed that he’s working on a new album with the help of Pete Rock.
During an interview on MSNBC, Common revealed he’s been listening to a lot of 90s Hip Hop.
Common also gave thanks to Hip Hop on its 50th anniversary. “I’m proud to be a part of the progression of the genre that brings people together.”
