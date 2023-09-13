100.3
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Common: Teases A New Album

Published on September 13, 2023

New music from Common is coming soon.

The Chicago rapper revealed that he’s working on a new album with the help of Pete Rock.

During an interview on MSNBC, Common revealed he’s been listening to a lot of 90s Hip Hop.

Common also gave thanks to Hip Hop on its 50th anniversary. “I’m proud to be a part of the progression of the genre that brings people together.”

  • How did Hip Hop change your life?

