Cincinnati: Could Paycor Stadium Get Grass???

Could Paycor stadium become a grass stadium again?
If the players association has their way then Paycor could see grass again instead of turf!
Via Fox19
The players union has called for all NFL fields to have natural grass in the wake of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending, and perhaps career-ending injury.
If the NFL heeded the union’s demand, about half of the 30 NFL stadiums, including the Bengals’, would need to change from turf to grass.
