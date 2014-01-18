Aretha Franklin To Be Recognized At 2014 BET Honors

Aretha Franklin will be the lady of the evening at the 2014 BET Honors.

The annual award show honors the best in black excellence, and this year the Queen of Soul will go home with the Musical Arts Award for an incomparable 40-year career in the music industry.

According to reports, other honorees will include Motown Records founder Berry Gordy with the Visionary Award, rapper and filmmaker Ice Cube with the Entertainment Award, activist Carrie Mae Weems with the Visual Arts Award, and Chairman and CEO of American Express Kenneth Chenault with the Corporate Citizen Award.

Just in time for Black History Month, this year’s BET Honors will tape at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. on February 8, and broadcast on Monday, February 24 at 9 p.m.

Last year’s notable mentions included Halle Berry, T.D. Jakes, Chaka Khan, music executive Clarence Avant and WNBA player Lisa Leslie.

Congrats, Mrs. Franklin!

