CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Aretha Franklin To Be Recognized At 2014 BET Honors

0 reads
Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin will be the lady of the evening at the 2014 BET Honors.

The annual award show honors the best in black excellence, and this year the Queen of Soul will go home with the Musical Arts Award for an incomparable 40-year career in the music industry.

MUST READ: Even Better: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Two Black Women Writers To Staff

MUST READ: Aretha Franklin Wants To Cover Beyonce’s ‘Bootylicious’ & The Beyhive Isn’t Having It

According to reports, other honorees will include Motown Records founder Berry Gordy with the Visionary Award, rapper and filmmaker Ice Cube with the Entertainment Award, activist Carrie Mae Weems with the Visual Arts Award, and Chairman and CEO of American Express Kenneth Chenault with the Corporate Citizen Award.

Just in time for Black History Month, this year’s BET Honors will tape at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. on February 8, and broadcast on Monday, February 24 at 9 p.m.

Last year’s notable mentions included Halle Berry, T.D. Jakes, Chaka Khan, music executive Clarence Avant and WNBA player Lisa Leslie.

Congrats, Mrs. Franklin!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED STORIES

‘The Real’ Lands Spot On Fox & BET After Successful Summer Test

Happy Birthday Betty White: 40 Of Her Best GIFS Of All Time

Check Out This Gallery

Aretha Franklin To Be Recognized At 2014 BET Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Aretha Franklin , BET Honors

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close