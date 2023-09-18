Halle Berry: Why She Is Mad At Drake???

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry Says It’s ‘Not Cool’ That Drake Used Her Image

Halle Berry told Drake not to use her image for his new single, but he did anyway.

“Slim You Out,” featuring SZA dropped on Friday (September 15) as Drake’s first single from his upcoming album For All the Dogs.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of Halle covered in green slime for “Slime,” showing her getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Berry posted on Instagram with a pink square and the words, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!” after releasing the single and its art. Berry’s post didn’t mention Drake, but followers read between the lines.

When asked about Drake using a photo of her covered in slime to promote “Slime You Out,” Berry said, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool I thought better of him!” She followed up with another comment, writing, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you must be the bigger person and move on!”

Should Drake change the image, or is the damage already done?