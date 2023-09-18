Listen Live
Cincinnati: Bengals Come UP Short Against The Baltimore Ravens

Published on September 18, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals came up short against the Ravens.

Now the team is 0-2 which they have been here before and turned things around.

But they have lost two divisional games in a row.

Via Fox19

Burrow’s interception inside the red zone early in the third quarter resulted in a 14-point swing in the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-24 win over the Bengals.

Down 10 points in the middle of the fourth quarter, Burrow made clutch throws on third and fourth down conversions and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Tee Higgins to make it a 3-point game. The Bengals’ defense forced 3rd and 2 with 1:40 remaining, but backup running back Gus Edwards ran the ball up the middle for a first down that clinched the Ravens win.

 

 

