Cincinnati: Bengals Come UP Short Against The Baltimore Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals came up short against the Ravens.
Now the team is 0-2 which they have been here before and turned things around.
But they have lost two divisional games in a row.
Via Fox19
Burrow’s interception inside the red zone early in the third quarter resulted in a 14-point swing in the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-24 win over the Bengals.
Down 10 points in the middle of the fourth quarter, Burrow made clutch throws on third and fourth down conversions and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Tee Higgins to make it a 3-point game. The Bengals’ defense forced 3rd and 2 with 1:40 remaining, but backup running back Gus Edwards ran the ball up the middle for a first down that clinched the Ravens win.
