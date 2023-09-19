Tamar Braxton: Says Her Car Was Burglarized [Video]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tamar Braxton Says Her Car Was Burglarized, Posts Video

Tamar Braxton’s car was broken into and ransacked. Now she says she feels unsafe, even at home, which is understandable given the video.

The singer shared four clips on IG on Monday. The videos show men in a covered garage, going through a vehicle and taking items as if preparing for a getaway in another car.

If it happened on Sunday, it’s shocking because she sang the National Anthem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before the Packers-Falcons game. Tamar says she no longer has a permanent residence due to situations like this, causing online concerns among fans.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, commented on the post saying she understood her feelings. Knowles had $1 million stolen from a safe in her home.