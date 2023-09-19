Tamar Braxton: Says Her Car Was Burglarized [Video]

Tamar Braxton Says Her Car Was Burglarized, Posts Video
Tamar Braxton’s car was broken into and ransacked. Now she says she feels unsafe, even at home, which is understandable given the video.
The singer shared four clips on IG on Monday. The videos show men in a covered garage, going through a vehicle and taking items as if preparing for a getaway in another car.
If it happened on Sunday, it’s shocking because she sang the National Anthem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before the Packers-Falcons game. Tamar says she no longer has a permanent residence due to situations like this, causing online concerns among fans.
Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, commented on the post saying she understood her feelings. Knowles had $1 million stolen from a safe in her home.
- Have you ever been burglarized?
- What was taken, and were your items ever recovered?
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him