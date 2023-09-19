Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Tamar Braxton: Says Her Car Was Burglarized [Video]

Tamar Braxton: Says Her Car Was Burglarized [Video]

Published on September 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tamar Braxton Says Her Car Was Burglarized, Posts Video

Tamar Braxton’s car was broken into and ransacked. Now she says she feels unsafe, even at home, which is understandable given the video.

The singer shared four clips on IG on Monday. The videos show men in a covered garage, going through a vehicle and taking items as if preparing for a getaway in another car.

If it happened on Sunday, it’s shocking because she sang the National Anthem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta before the Packers-Falcons game. Tamar says she no longer has a permanent residence due to situations like this, causing online concerns among fans.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, commented on the post saying she understood her feelings. Knowles had $1 million stolen from a safe in her home.

  • Have you ever been burglarized?
  • What was taken, and were your items ever recovered?

 

RELATED TAGS

car Her Says Tamar Braxton Was

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close