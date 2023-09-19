Cincinnati: Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $672 Million

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $672 Million Dollars.
Via Fox19
The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $672 million with a cash value of $320.5 million.
Organizers said the jackpot continues to grow after 26 draws with no grand prize winner.
The last drawing was held Monday night. The winning numbers were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and 9.
-
Cincinnati: Roselawn Shooting Under Investigation
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Cincinnati: A Car Was Driving On The Sidewalk In Westwood
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him