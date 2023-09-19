Cincinnati: Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $672 Million

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $672 Million Dollars.

Via Fox19

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $672 million with a cash value of $320.5 million.

Organizers said the jackpot continues to grow after 26 draws with no grand prize winner.

The last drawing was held Monday night. The winning numbers were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and 9.