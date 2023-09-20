Cincinnati: Miami Beats UC In Ohio Rival 31 to 24

Congrats to the Miami RedHawks beat the University Of Cincinnati by the score of 31 to 24.
Via Fox19
Cincinnati’s Emory Jones’ pass on fourth down from the 2 was intercepted by Yahsyn McKee to end it.
Carter Brown’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by McKee as time expired to force overtime. They also played overtime games in 1996 and 1997.
Cincinnati was inside the Miami 10-yard line four times, but managed just three field goals in the first three quarters after scoring on their first possession
