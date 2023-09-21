Tory Lanez Officially Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence
Tory Lanez’s jail sentence has officially begun.
His mug shot has been released, and he has made his way to North Kern State Prison.
He will serve 10 years after being found guilty of three charges related to the 2020 assault of Megan Thee Stallion.
- Do you think he will stay for the entire 10 years?
- Should he?
- Why or why not?
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Cincinnati: Mother & Grandmother Indicted For Starving 3 Children
-
Smell Something Weird Near Avon Lake? Here’s What It Is