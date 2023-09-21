Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Tory Lanez: Officially Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez Officially Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence

Published on September 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Tory Lanez Officially Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez’s jail sentence has officially begun.

His mug shot has been released, and he has made his way to North Kern State Prison.

He will serve 10 years after being found guilty of three charges related to the 2020 assault of Megan Thee Stallion.

  • Do you think he will stay for the entire 10 years?
  • Should he?
  • Why or why not?

 

RELATED TAGS

Tory Lanez

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close