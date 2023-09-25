Jay-Z: Find Out Why He Was Mad At Memphis Bleek???

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

JAY-Z Was ‘Mad’ At Memphis Bleek For Turning Down ‘Drumline’ Role

Memphis Bleek almost got the lead role in “Drumline,” but Nick Cannon got it instead. JAY-Z was mad when Bleek turned it down.

The ex-Roc-A-Fella rapper admitted on Drink Champs that he would have taken the role if he knew how important it was, but he was scared.

Bleek says JAY-Z and the director wanted him to take acting classes, and HOV paid for him to attend acting school. Cannon and Bleek shared the same management and often hung out.

Bleek admits he “super f__ked up” by not taking the role. “Rap was everything to me then. Hip Hop, it saved my life, so I didn’t want to jeopardize that,” Bleek concluded.