Jay-Z: Find Out Why He Was Mad At Memphis Bleek???

JAY-Z Was ‘Mad’ At Memphis Bleek For Turning Down ‘Drumline’ Role
Memphis Bleek almost got the lead role in “Drumline,” but Nick Cannon got it instead. JAY-Z was mad when Bleek turned it down.
The ex-Roc-A-Fella rapper admitted on Drink Champs that he would have taken the role if he knew how important it was, but he was scared.
Bleek says JAY-Z and the director wanted him to take acting classes, and HOV paid for him to attend acting school. Cannon and Bleek shared the same management and often hung out.
Bleek admits he “super f__ked up” by not taking the role. “Rap was everything to me then. Hip Hop, it saved my life, so I didn’t want to jeopardize that,” Bleek concluded.
- Did you miss out on an opportunity because you were scared?
- Share your story.
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Ohio Media School
-
"Get Started" at Cincinnati State
-
Blendon Township Police Fatally Shoot Pregnant Woman