Keke Palmer: Shuts Down Questions About Her Relationship Status

“Mind Your Business”: Keke Palmer Shuts Down Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s Questions About Her Relationship Status

Keke Palmer dodged questions about her relationship with Darius Jackson after they went to a Beyonce concert together.

The actress discussed her relationship with Jackson on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” “I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business,” Palmer said.

Palmer appeared on the morning show a few weeks after going to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour in LA with Jackson, the father of her baby boy Leodis. Hager then asked Palmer if she was content, to which she responded, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

Fans were confused by this date night because they reportedly broke up in August after he criticized her outfit at an Usher concert in July.