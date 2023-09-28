Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown

What Will Happen to Social Security and SNAP If There’s a Government Shutdown
The government is in danger of shutting down if Congress doesn’t figure out a stopgap measure to determine funding. But what happens to
Americans if Congress can’t figure things out?
While Social Security payments will continue to go out, 8,500 employees of the agency will be furloughed and customer service will come to a halt.
For those receiving SNAP or WIC benefits, the lack of funding from a shutdown could lead to a stoppage of payments.
- Do you think Congress will avoid a shutdown?
