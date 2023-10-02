Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Bengals 1-3 After Loss To Titans

Cincinnati: Bengals 1-3 After Loss To Titans

Published on October 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Bengals suffer another loss.

This time we came up short to the Titans.

Via Fox19

The Bengals had won seven of the past nine between these old AFC Central rivals.

Cincinnati won the toss and took the ball, and Burrow worked mostly out of the shotgun throwing lots of quick, short passes after practicing fully all week with his sore calf. The Bengals settled for a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson after having first-and-goal from the Titans 10.

 

RELATED TAGS

Bengals loss Titans

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close