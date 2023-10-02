Cincinnati: Bengals 1-3 After Loss To Titans

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Bengals suffer another loss.

This time we came up short to the Titans.

Via Fox19

The Bengals had won seven of the past nine between these old AFC Central rivals.

Cincinnati won the toss and took the ball, and Burrow worked mostly out of the shotgun throwing lots of quick, short passes after practicing fully all week with his sore calf. The Bengals settled for a 21-yard field goal by Evan McPherson after having first-and-goal from the Titans 10.