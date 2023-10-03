LeBron Ready For 21st Season
LeBron James is entering his 21st NBA season.
The legend will turn 39 in December and will play against opponents half his age while trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their 18th
championship in franchise history.
In an interview Monday, James said, “I think it all starts with the mind, obviously. You know, the mind controls everything. I think being able to keep
my mind fresh, just allows my body to kind of follow after that. Then able to continue to step into the gym and continue to prepare myself for
another season. I felt like I had a heck of a summer.
