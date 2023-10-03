100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

OutKast Now Have The Best-Selling Rap Album Of All Time

OutKast has been hitting major milestones since 1992, but now they can celebrate their biggest one.

On Friday (September 29), OutKast’s album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was certified 13x platinum by the RIAA. It’s the biggest-selling rap album ever in the US.

The OutKast album beat Eminem’s The Eminem Show in sales, getting a boost from their double album status with Big Boi and André 3000 each having one disc.

This means that each sale counts twice. Biggie’s “Life After Death” and 2Pac’s “All Eyez On Me” and “Greatest Hits” are also double LPs. Big Boi celebrated on Instagram with a video of him unwrapping a framed plaque for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’s 13 million sales.