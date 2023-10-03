Listen Live
Mariah Carey: Books 13-Date Christmas Tour

Published on October 3, 2023

The Christmas Queen is going on tour for the holidays! Mariah Carey announced her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour.

Carey hits the road on November 15 in Highland, California, and the tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more.

https://x.com/MariahCarey/status/1708843175668773143?s=20

She posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a cheeky message to her fans. “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6.”

Mariah’s Christmas tour ends December 17th at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

  • Are you planning to travel to see Mariah live?

 

