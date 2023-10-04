100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Idris Elba Opens Up About Going to Therapy

Idris Elba is opening up about how therapy is helping him with some of his “unhealthy habits.”

According to Idris, he sought therapy last year after realizing he was an “absolute workaholic” and it was affecting his health.

While opening up about his situation on the Changes with Annie Macmanus Podcast, Elba admitted that working a lot was “relaxing” to him.