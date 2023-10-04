Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Idris Elba: Opens Up About Going To Therapy

Idris Elba: Opens Up About Going To Therapy

Published on October 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Idris Elba Opens Up About Going to Therapy

Idris Elba is opening up about how therapy is helping him with some of his “unhealthy habits.”

According to Idris, he sought therapy last year after realizing he was an “absolute workaholic” and it was affecting his health.

While opening up about his situation on the Changes with Annie Macmanus Podcast, Elba admitted that working a lot was “relaxing” to him.

  • Have you ever been told that you’re a workaholic?
  • What do you find relaxing that others would think weird?

RELATED TAGS

About Going idris elba Opens Therapy TO up

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close