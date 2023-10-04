Idris Elba Opens Up About Going to Therapy
Idris Elba is opening up about how therapy is helping him with some of his “unhealthy habits.”
According to Idris, he sought therapy last year after realizing he was an “absolute workaholic” and it was affecting his health.
While opening up about his situation on the Changes with Annie Macmanus Podcast, Elba admitted that working a lot was “relaxing” to him.
- Have you ever been told that you’re a workaholic?
- What do you find relaxing that others would think weird?
-
Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Just Right Construction & Lawn Care Service, LLC
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Cash Out! Joe Burrow Agrees To Deal Becoming The Highest Paid Player In NFL History
-
Man in custody after barricading himself at Tanger Mall in Sunbury