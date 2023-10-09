Listen Live
Teachers: Using Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge With Students

Published on October 9, 2023

Teachers Using Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge With Students

Some teachers across America have begun using a new way to quiet down their young students.

The “mute challenge” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has taken the internet by storm, with different tour stops fighting for the title of being

the quietest during the challenging part of her song “Energy,” which features Jamaican rapper Beam.

The challenge consists of Beyoncé singing the lyrics, “Look around, everybody on mute,” prompting Queen B, her dancers, and everyone in the

crowd to freeze and go quiet. The goal of the challenge is to get the thousands of stadium fans to be “on mute.”

Atlanta first-grade teacher Amber Drummond participated in the challenge during Beyoncé’s first night in Georgia while on tour. She t

old TODAY that she noticed a similarity between the call-and-response methods she uses in her classroom and the mute challenge and admitted it

inspired her to try a new way of getting her students to quiet down.

  • Are you surprised that call-and-responses tactics work on both adults and children?
  • Why, or why not?

Beyonce

