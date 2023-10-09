Teachers Using Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge With Students
Some teachers across America have begun using a new way to quiet down their young students.
The “mute challenge” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has taken the internet by storm, with different tour stops fighting for the title of being
the quietest during the challenging part of her song “Energy,” which features Jamaican rapper Beam.
The challenge consists of Beyoncé singing the lyrics, “Look around, everybody on mute,” prompting Queen B, her dancers, and everyone in the
crowd to freeze and go quiet. The goal of the challenge is to get the thousands of stadium fans to be “on mute.”
Atlanta first-grade teacher Amber Drummond participated in the challenge during Beyoncé’s first night in Georgia while on tour. She t
old TODAY that she noticed a similarity between the call-and-response methods she uses in her classroom and the mute challenge and admitted it
inspired her to try a new way of getting her students to quiet down.
- Are you surprised that call-and-responses tactics work on both adults and children?
- Why, or why not?
-
Cincinnati: What Will Happen If There’s a Government Shutdown
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say
-
Former Ohio State Quarterback Gets One Day In Jail For Cocaine
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]