Beyoncé To Drop Her Final IVY PARK x Adidas Capsule On October 12

The Renaissance World Tour is over, but Beyoncé’s IVY PARK X Adidas collection keeps the style and fashion alive. Releasing on October 12, it’s the final collaboration between Blue Ivy’s mom and the sportswear brand.

The closing collection is IVY PARK NOIR. The all-black capsule enhances the human form and symbolizes power, freedom, and individuality.

The capsule features multi-wear jackets, 3-D knit sweat suits, and an IVY PARK signature jersey. It will range in size from XXS to 3XL. Prices range from $40 – $350.

News broke of the Adidas x Beyoncé split in March. The ending was “mutual,” per The Hollywood Reporter. The celebrity outlet said Beyoncé wants to reclaim her brand, chart her own path, and have creative freedom. IVY PARK launched in 2018.