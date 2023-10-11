100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nene Leakes Is Allegedly Behind on Her Rent

Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Nene Leakes faces legal issues over rent she’s allegedly not paid at her former Swagg boutique.

Nene has been battling the claims of unpaid rent at her former boutique for years.

She signed a lease on the space in 2017 and a one-year extension in 2021. When she left the space in January of 2022, the landlord claimed she

failed to pay a balance of $22,900.

Although she was told about the balance, the word is Nene ignored the warnings of a lawsuit, and now she’s in deeper trouble.