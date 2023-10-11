Nene Leakes Is Allegedly Behind on Her Rent
Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Nene Leakes faces legal issues over rent she’s allegedly not paid at her former Swagg boutique.
Nene has been battling the claims of unpaid rent at her former boutique for years.
She signed a lease on the space in 2017 and a one-year extension in 2021. When she left the space in January of 2022, the landlord claimed she
failed to pay a balance of $22,900.
Although she was told about the balance, the word is Nene ignored the warnings of a lawsuit, and now she’s in deeper trouble.
- What event in your life made you learn to take better care of your bills?
-
