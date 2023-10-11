Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Nene Leakes: Is Allegedly Behind On Her Rent

Nene Leakes: Is Allegedly Behind On Her Rent

Published on October 11, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Nene Leakes Is Allegedly Behind on Her Rent

Real Housewives of Atlanta vet Nene Leakes faces legal issues over rent she’s allegedly not paid at her former Swagg boutique.

Nene has been battling the claims of unpaid rent at her former boutique for years.

She signed a lease on the space in 2017 and a one-year extension in 2021. When she left the space in January of 2022, the landlord claimed she

failed to pay a balance of $22,900.

Although she was told about the balance, the word is Nene ignored the warnings of a lawsuit, and now she’s in deeper trouble.

  • What event in your life made you learn to take better care of your bills?

RELATED TAGS

behind Nene Leakes rent

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close