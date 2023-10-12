Listen Live
Jada Pinkett: Smith Says Chris Rock Asked Her Out On A Date

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Asked Her Out On A Date

Published on October 12, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Asked Her Out On A Date

Another revelation Jada Pinkett Smith revealed besides being separated from Will Smith was that Chris Rock once asked her out on a date.

She said, “I think every summer, all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’”

She added, “He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors. He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

  • Do you think this had something to do with the slap?
  • What do you think of Jada’s recent stories from her book?

 

