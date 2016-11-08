CLOSE
Chris Tucker not sure he can do another Friday!

We all loved the Friday movies, with Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Mike Epps and so on. Last year fans were teased that there may be another “Friday” movie called “Last Friday”. But will it be the same without Chris Tucker, one of the fan favorites, known as smokey! Smoke Dawg woof woof.

“I don’t know if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time…But um, we’ll see.”

The 45-year-old comedian admitted that he was recently flipping through channels and caught himself laughing at his performance in “Friday.”

Chris Tucker not sure he can do another Friday! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

