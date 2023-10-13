Listen Live
Cincinnati: The Reds Announced The Dates For Reds Fest

Published on October 13, 2023

The Cincinnati Reds announced the dates for Reds Fest this year.

The Reds Fest will take place on December 1st and December 2nd.

Festival-goers can get autographs, there are meet and greets with current and former players, interactive games, photo booths, kids-only events, game-used memorabilia, and more.

  • Will you attend?

