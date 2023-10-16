Nelly And Ashanti Go Instagram Official With Sweet Birthday Tribute
Nelly and Ashanti are Instagram official after the rapper’s gushing birthday post to the singer.
“One time for the birthday girl,” Nelly captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself and Ashanti smiling via Instagram on Friday, October 13th.
“Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”
Last month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple — who dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 — are taking things slow after rekindling their romance.
