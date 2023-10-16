Cincinnati: Bengals Beat Seattle Seahawks

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals they got another win.
This time they beat the Seattle Sea Hawks. The score was 17 to 13
Joe Burrow looked good out there, but the defense made it a great game.
Burrow completed 18 of his 22 passes for 143 yards in the first half as the Bengals took a 14-10 lead into halftime.
