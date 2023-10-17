Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac: New Mug Shots Up For Auction Sale

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

New Mugshots Of The Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac Set For Auction Sale

Reportedly, new mugshots of Biggie and Tupac will be auctioned off soon.

On October 25th and November 10th, GottaHaveRockandRoll will sell the previously unseen images.

Also, there is a video of Biggie’s last performance at the 1996 Sting festival in Jamaica that will also

be available to purchase during the auction along with the copyright rights.

The video and photographs are estimated to bring in a lot of money with the video itself garnering a

$1-$2 million interest.