Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac: New Mug Shots Up For Auction Sale

New Mugshots Of The Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac Set For Auction Sale
Reportedly, new mugshots of Biggie and Tupac will be auctioned off soon.
On October 25th and November 10th, GottaHaveRockandRoll will sell the previously unseen images.
Also, there is a video of Biggie’s last performance at the 1996 Sting festival in Jamaica that will also
be available to purchase during the auction along with the copyright rights.
The video and photographs are estimated to bring in a lot of money with the video itself garnering a
$1-$2 million interest.
- What’s the best thing you have ever purchased at an auction?
