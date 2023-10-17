Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac: New Mug Shots Up For Auction Sale

Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac: New Mug Shots Up For Auction Sale

Published on October 17, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

New Mugshots Of The Notorious B.I.G. & Tupac Set For Auction Sale

Reportedly, new mugshots of Biggie and Tupac will be auctioned off soon.

On October 25th and November 10th, GottaHaveRockandRoll will sell the previously unseen images.

Also, there is a video of Biggie’s last performance at the 1996 Sting festival in Jamaica that will also

be available to purchase during the auction along with the copyright rights.

The video and photographs are estimated to bring in a lot of money with the video itself garnering a

$1-$2 million interest.

  • What’s the best thing you have ever purchased at an auction?

RELATED TAGS

notorious Notorious B.I.G. Tupac

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close