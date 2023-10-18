Reebok Signs Angel Reese
After joining Reebok as its president of basketball last week, Shaquille O’Neal is already making moves with his first athlete signing.
On Tuesday, Reebok announced it signed LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese to an official partnership.
It is the brand’s first major NIL signing.
Shaq said, “For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT.”
Reese and O’Neal both played basketball at LSU, where Reese won a national title last season and is returning for her senior season.
- Who should Shaq go after next?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Deon Cole LIVE
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Cincinnati: Reds Still Could Make The Playoffs
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Kirk Franklin "Reunion Tour" Sweepstakes [Register Here]
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo