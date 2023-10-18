100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Reebok Signs Angel Reese

After joining Reebok as its president of basketball last week, Shaquille O’Neal is already making moves with his first athlete signing.

On Tuesday, Reebok announced it signed LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese to an official partnership.

It is the brand’s first major NIL signing.

Shaq said, “For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT.”

Reese and O’Neal both played basketball at LSU, where Reese won a national title last season and is returning for her senior season.