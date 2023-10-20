100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jeezy Finally Breaks Silence On Divorcing Jeannie Mai

Rapper Jeezy has publicly addressed his decision to divorce Jeannie Mai, his wife of two years.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.

Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a

cherished place in my heart.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai married at their Atlanta residence in March 2021. They welcomed their first

child, Monaco, in January of 2022. However, the tides turned in September 2023 when Jeezy filed for

divorce in Fulton County Superior Court.

These documents shed light on the fact that the couple had already lived separately for months.

Furthermore, they had the foresight to have a prenuptial agreement.