Jeezy Finally Breaks Silence On Divorcing Jeannie Mai
Rapper Jeezy has publicly addressed his decision to divorce Jeannie Mai, his wife of two years.
“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.
Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a
cherished place in my heart.”
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai married at their Atlanta residence in March 2021. They welcomed their first
child, Monaco, in January of 2022. However, the tides turned in September 2023 when Jeezy filed for
divorce in Fulton County Superior Court.
These documents shed light on the fact that the couple had already lived separately for months.
Furthermore, they had the foresight to have a prenuptial agreement.
- Who are some of your favorite Hollywood couples, and why?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Deon Cole LIVE
-
Kirk Franklin "Reunion Tour" Sweepstakes [Register Here]
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Cincinnati: Reds Still Could Make The Playoffs
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Al Roker And Craig Melvin Take Days Off After ‘Today’ Show Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus
-
Love Triangle: Remy Ma Seems Unfazed By Cheating Allegations [WATCH]