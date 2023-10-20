Cincinnati: FDA Considers Ban On Hair Relaxers

The FDA is mulling a ban on certain hair-straightening chemicals, or ‘relaxers’.
The products can contain formaldehyde, which has been linked to an increased risk of uterine cancer.
Relaxers have long been used by Black women in particular – though stylists say they’ve fallen out of
favor in recent years.
A decision on a ban wouldn’t come until April 2024 at the earliest.
- Have you ever used hair relaxers?
- What are some other common consumer products that carry health risks?
