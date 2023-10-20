Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: FDA Considers Ban On Hair Relaxers

Cincinnati: FDA Considers Ban On Hair Relaxers

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The FDA is mulling a ban on certain hair-straightening chemicals, or ‘relaxers’.

The products can contain formaldehyde, which has been linked to an increased risk of uterine cancer.

Relaxers have long been used by Black women in particular – though stylists say they’ve fallen out of

favor in recent years.

A decision on a ban wouldn’t come until April 2024 at the earliest.

  • Have you ever used hair relaxers?
  • What are some other common consumer products that carry health risks?

RELATED TAGS

FDA

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close