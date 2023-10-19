Serena Williams To Author 2 Books About Her Life On & Off The Tennis Court

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

With a lot more time on her hands after retiring from tennis last August, Serena Williams quickly found something else to pour herself into.

The tennis star is ready to open up to her fans about her life on the tennis court and beyond in the form of books with a Random House backing.

Yes, plural. The first book will serve as an “intimate memoir” and give a peek into her childhood in Compton, California, which led to her and her sister’s legendary tennis carers, beginning when she was just 14 years old. It continues well into her tennis star days until she decided to “evolve” out of the sport in the Summer of 2022.

The first book isn’t just about tennis; it also has some personal aspects, like her relationship with Reddit co-founder and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and their daughters Olympia and Adira.

“For so long, all I was focused on was winning, and I never sat down to look back and reflect on my life and career. Over the last year I’ve really enjoyed taking the time with my growing family to celebrate my accomplishments and explore my other passions,” Serena Williams said in the press release. “I couldn’t be at a more perfect place to be able to take-on such a personal intimate project, and there’s no one I would rather do it with than the team at Random House.”

The second book steers away from sport and family alike and takes a different approach to tell the story of Serena, the businesswoman. In 2014, she founded Serena Ventures, her own equity company, which has raised more than $110 million while focusing on funding minority and women founders to make success in the business world more inclusive.

Therefore, in the second book, Williams will focus on her very own “rules for living” developed from her time as a philanthropist and advocate for gender equality and Black people.

This won’t be Williams’ first book since she teamed up with Venus for their “Venus & Serena: Serving from the Hip: 10 Rules for Living, Loving, and Winning,” published in 2005.

Release dates have yet to be announced for the books.

Serena Williams To Author 2 Books About Her Life On & Off The Tennis Court was originally published on cassiuslife.com