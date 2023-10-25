CLOSE
Beyoncé Unveils Name And Look Of New ‘Cé Noir’ Fragrance
Beyoncé revealed the name and appearance of her highly anticipated new fragrance.
“Beyoncé Parfums presents CÉ NOIR,” the 32-time Grammy Award winner shared underneath her 360-degree Instagram video of the perfume bottle.
The bottle has a reflective chrome tone, similar to the motif and dress code of her recent Renaissance World Tour.
In French, “Cé Noir” can be loosely translated as “this black.” The fragrance will sell for $160 and is said to feature a combination of clementine and golden honey as its top notes, followed by rose absolute and jasmine sambac as its heart notes, and finally, golden amber and Namibian myrrh as its base notes.
- What is your signature scent?
