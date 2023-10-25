Cincinnati: Congrats To Moeller Soccer Team For Being Nationally Ranked

Congrats to the Moeller soccer team for being nationally ranked.
The Moeller soccer team is on an amazing run as they shattered numerous state records along their way to this season’s playoffs.
With everything they have accomplished, Moeller has earned a time-five ranking in the country.(Fox19)
Good luck!!!
- How Far Do You Think They Will Go?
