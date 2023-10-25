Listen Live
Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson Named Speaker Of The House

Published on October 25, 2023

House Lawmakers Work Towards Electing New Speaker On Capitol Hill

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

WASHINGTON— There’s a new Speaker of the House after the chamber was without a leader for more than three weeks.

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson received enough votes to win the Speakership this afternoon following failed attempts from three of his fellow Republicans.

Johnson was first elected to Congress in 2016 and sits on the House Judiciary Committee. He is replacing California Republican Kevin McCarthy who was recently voted out of his position by a handful of conservatives and Democrats.

Congress is facing a long list of pressing issues, including passing legislation to fund the government before mid-November and providing aid to Ukraine and Israel.

