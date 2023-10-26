CLOSE
Rihanna Set To Release New Fenty x Pumas Sneakers
While new music from Rihanna is uncertain, she is preparing to release something else.
The superstar mogul is getting ready to release new sneakers under her Fenty x Puma line.
The kicks will be released early next month in both “Dark Myrtle” and “Club Navy” colors.
The combination is a mix of a football cleat and a running shoe, made of leather with a brown interior. Of course, the Fenty brand logo is on the tongue and side of the shoe.
The sneakers will be available for purchase on Nov. 2nd on Puma.com and at certain Puma retailers. They retail for between $80 and $170 a pair.
- Which sneakers do you wear the most often, and why do you favor them?
