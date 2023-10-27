Listen Live
Beyonce: Will Hold Two Premieres For Renaissance Concert Film In Los Angeles And London

Published on October 27, 2023

Beyoncé has announced that she will be hosting the premieres of her Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert movie in both Los Angeles on November 25 and London on November 30, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
The rollout is scheduled to occur just a few days before AMC Entertainment and Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment release the film in theaters worldwide on December 1st.

The documentary detailing the singer’s most successful tour to date was co-directed by the singer, who also wrote and executive produced the project.
Tickets for international territories, such as Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean, will be available on November 9th. Currently, tickets are already on sale in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
An invitation to London hinted at a dress code of “formal opulence,” while the L.A. premiere calls for a touch of “cozy opulence,” possibly inspired by the Renaissance album track “Cozy.”
  • Are you creating a new outfit for Beyoncé’s movie?
  • How are you preparing for the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere?

