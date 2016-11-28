Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]

An active shooter alert has been issued for Ohio State Campus just before 10am this morning. It appears that the North side of campus at Watts Hall near Lane & Niel Ave. It is being reported by NBC4 that one person has been transported to an area hospital. OSU police have told students and staff to take shelter until further notice.

No further details details have been given at this time

UPDATE: 11:00AM 11/28/16

According to NBC4 one shooting suspect has been reported dead, 8 injured on the Campus of The Ohio State University

