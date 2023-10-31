Listen Live
Cincinnati: Two Mail Carriers Robbed In Westwood

Published on October 31, 2023

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Prayers are going out to the two mail carriers that got robbed in Westwood.

Via WLWT

The crimes, part of a nationwide trend, left victims shaken up and neighbors saddened.

“I’m a mailman. They just robbed me and sped off,” one victim told 911 dispatchers.

The first incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. near Glenmore and Hanna avenues in Westwood. The carrier was held at gunpoint and told to give up the truck keys. The initial suspect was reportedly wearing a ski mask and hoodie sweatshirt.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., another call was made. The second robbery happened on Harry Lee Lane in Colerain Township.

A young man told dispatchers, “He had a ski mask and was armed with some type of handgun.” The suspect left with the carrier’s arrow key, but thankfully, no physical harm was inflicted on the carrier.

It’s important to note that neither of the mail carriers were harmed during these incidents.

Thieves often attempt to steal “arrow keys” to access blue mailboxes, allowing them to steal mail, usually checks and cash.

To combat these crimes, the US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) has recently increased the rewards offered to aid in the apprehension of suspects.

