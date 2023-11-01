 Americans: Spent $700 Million On Halloween Costumes For Pets

CLOSE
Americans spend a whopping $700 million per year on Halloween costumes – for their pets.
That’s right, The National Retail Federation says we spend nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars on cat and dog costumes.
Some of the most popular options: pumpkin, hot dog, bat, and bee.
Experts have a few tips for a costumed pooch – make sure they’re not left unsupervised and that the costume doesn’t have any potential choking hazards, or hinder their movement, eyesight, or breathing in any way.
- Do you dress your pet up in costumes?
- Does it like wearing pet clothes?
