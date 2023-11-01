 Americans: Spent $700 Million On Halloween Costumes For Pets

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Americans spend a whopping $700 million per year on Halloween costumes – for their pets.

That’s right, The National Retail Federation says we spend nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars on cat and dog costumes.

Some of the most popular options: pumpkin, hot dog, bat, and bee.

Experts have a few tips for a costumed pooch – make sure they’re not left unsupervised and that the costume doesn’t have any potential choking hazards, or hinder their movement, eyesight, or breathing in any way.