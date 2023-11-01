CLOSE
Tyler Perry And His Ex Not Only Coparent, They‘re Co-Directing His Life Story
Tyler Perry’s ex and the mother of his child are still very close.
Gelila Bekele, who dated Perry from 2007 to 2020, is also working on his life story with him. She recently took to Instagram to speak about her involvement in Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.
“Standing next to Mavericks,” Bekele captioned the post which included a photo of her standing alongside Perry, Oprah Winfrey, actor David Oyelowo, and co-leader Armani Ortiz.
“I am beyond grateful for this moment, To be standing here as a Director, presenting a film we worked on for nearly ten years. So much love and gratitude for everyone who has been part of this
journey. @tylerperry tremendous gratitude for allowing us the privilege of telling your story.”
- Are you a fan of Perry’s work? If so,
- what is your favorite series?
