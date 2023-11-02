Listen Live
Oprah’s: Favorite Things List For 2023 Is Here

Published on November 2, 2023

Oprah Winfrey

Source: General / Radio One

Oprah Winfrey has released her annual “Favorite Things” list.
There are 112 items in total this year.
Included in the list are a Telfar medium shopping bag, Rebecca Allen boots, Tory Burch loafers, Roam Slippers, Spanx sweatsuits, Mersea mittens, Chance Bloom and Rise basketballs, a Le Creuset bread oven, and The Color Purple movie tickets
All items can be purchased on Amazon.
What items from the list are your favorite?

