Hip-Hop: Artists Who’ve Gone Diamond

Published on November 2, 2023

50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Artists have a diamond-certified record when they sell at least 10 million units.
As XXL states, it is “one of the highest accomplishments in the music industry and is a true indicator of being a superstar.”
 In hip-hop, only a few artists have gotten diamond-certified songs.
That includes 50 Cent, Eminem, Jay-Z, Drake, Tupac, Ludacris, T.I., Juicy J, OutKast, MC Hammer, Nelly, The Notorious B.I.G., The Weeknd, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, and the Black Eyed Peas.

Pop artists who have gone diamond include Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Robin Thicke, and more.
Who is your favorite rapper on this list, and what is their favorite song?

