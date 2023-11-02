Cincinnati: M&M’s Releases New Flavor

CLOSE
The new M&M’s Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate candies are made with vanilla-flavored white chocolate and coated in brown, white, and vanilla shells.
M&M’s Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate isn’t the only limited-edition flavor hitting shelves this holiday though.
The brand is also bringing back its fan-favorite Holiday Mint Chocolate Christmas Candy.
Both flavors are are rolling out at retailers nationwide now.
- What’s the best M&M’s variety?
- What SHOULD be an M&M’s variety?
More from 100.3
-
Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
-
Cincinnati: Hundreds Gathered To Remember DeAsia
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
The "Legends of Hip-Hop Tour" Winning Weekend!
-
Magic City Classic Live Broadcast ft. Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe [WATCH EXCLUSIVES]
-
Cincinnati: FDA Considers Ban On Hair Relaxers
-
Kirk Franklin "Reunion Tour" Sweepstakes [Register Here]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him