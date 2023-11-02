Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: M&M’s Releases New Flavor

Cincinnati: M&M's Releases New Flavor

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Colorful assortment of M&Ms...

Source: John Greim / Getty

The new M&M’s Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate candies are made with vanilla-flavored white chocolate and coated in brown, white, and vanilla shells.

M&M’s Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate isn’t the only limited-edition flavor hitting shelves this holiday though.
The brand is also bringing back its fan-favorite Holiday Mint Chocolate Christmas Candy.
Both flavors are are rolling out at retailers nationwide now.
  • What’s the best M&M’s variety?
  • What SHOULD be an M&M’s variety?

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close