Cincinnati: M&M’s Releases New Flavor

The new M&M’s Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate candies are made with vanilla-flavored white chocolate and coated in brown, white, and vanilla shells.

M&M’s Toasty Vanilla White Chocolate isn’t the only limited-edition flavor hitting shelves this holiday though.

The brand is also bringing back its fan-favorite Holiday Mint Chocolate Christmas Candy.

Both flavors are are rolling out at retailers nationwide now.