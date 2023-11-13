CLOSE
Michael Jackson’s Iconic Leather Jacket Sells For $300,000 At Auction
Michael Jackson’s 1980s leather jacket sold for £250,000 ($306,000) at auction.
The late pop star’s 1984 Pepsi advert black and white jacket was predicted to sell for £200,000 ($244,769) to £400,000 ($489,538) at the Propstore London auction on Friday (November 10).
More than 200 pieces of music memorabilia were sold, including a George Michael jacket and an Amy Winehouse hairpiece. The La Rocka! jacket worn by Wham!’s late singer in the music video ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’ with Aretha Franklin sold for £93,750 ($114,735), including the buyer’s premium.
Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece from the 2007 ‘Back to Black’ music video for ‘You Know I’m No Good’ sold for £18,750 ($22,947), including the buyer’s premium. Also auctioned were David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Marr goods.
- Would you auction off something personal? If so, what would it be?
More from 100.3
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
R&B MUSIC EXPERIENCE WINNING WEEKEND
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith Releases Shocking Details About Her Relationship with Will Smith [LISTEN]