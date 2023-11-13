100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jackson’s Iconic Leather Jacket Sells For $300,000 At Auction

Michael Jackson’s 1980s leather jacket sold for £250,000 ($306,000) at auction.

The late pop star’s 1984 Pepsi advert black and white jacket was predicted to sell for £200,000 ($244,769) to £400,000 ($489,538) at the Propstore London auction on Friday (November 10).

More than 200 pieces of music memorabilia were sold, including a George Michael jacket and an Amy Winehouse hairpiece. The La Rocka! jacket worn by Wham!’s late singer in the music video ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)’ with Aretha Franklin sold for £93,750 ($114,735), including the buyer’s premium.

Winehouse’s beehive hairpiece from the 2007 ‘Back to Black’ music video for ‘You Know I’m No Good’ sold for £18,750 ($22,947), including the buyer’s premium. Also auctioned were David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Marr goods.