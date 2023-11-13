Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Biggest Turkey Mistakes

Cincinnati: Biggest Turkey Mistakes

Published on November 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Biggest Thanksgiving Turkey Mistakes, According To Food Safety Experts
For those fixing a turkey for the first time this holiday season, here are some mistakes you want to avoid.
Not Washing Your Hands: Health and safety manager at Tulane University, Ray Campbell, says you should “Wash your hands at least 20 to 30 seconds each time you handle the turkey and it’s in a raw state.”

Thawing Your Turkey Anywhere But The Fridge: “Bacteria, germs, and other harmful pathogens grow at an alarming rate when the turkey is thawed at room temperature.”
Cooking Frozen Turkey: Some of your turkey will be overcooked, while others will be undercooked. Be sure to thaw all the way.
Allowing Your Thawing Turkey Juices To Drip Into Your Fridge: Place the turkey on a tray to catch any liquid and avoid cross-contamination.
Washing Your Turkey: Don’t do it. Washing your bird has more health risks than if you were not to wash it.
Stuffing The Turkey: While older generations swear by stuffing the turkey, Campbell says,​​“When you put a very spongy bread stuffing inside the bird, as it cooks, the water evaporates, and you get
evaporative cooling, but the stuffing inside of the bird where a lot of the pathogens hideout will remain slightly cooler than the environment around it.”
  • What is the biggest mistake you made while cooking a turkey?

RELATED TAGS

Biggest don juan fasho donjuanfasho mistakes turkey

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close